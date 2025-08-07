Visa Debuts Program to Help Clients Assess Cyberthreats

Visa launched a program called Visa Cybersecurity Advisory Practice to help clients assess and overcome their cybersecurity risks.

The company also named Jeremiah Dewey its global head of cyber products, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 6) press release.

“When it comes to cybersecurity and fraud prevention, proactive detection and response is key,” James Mirfin, global head of risk and identity solutions at Visa, said in the release. “Our clients, which range from small mom-and-pop shops to larger enterprises, need comprehensive resources that can be scaled to meet the unique needs of their business. We’re excited to welcome Jeremiah to the team as we continue developing innovative offerings that help clients of all sizes understand their risks and stay cybersecure.”

Dewey, who has more than 20 years of experience heading managed security, incident response and consulting services for the private sector and government organizations, will oversee the creation of Visa’s suite of cybersecurity products and the building of partnerships, the release said.

The new dedicated payments Cybersecurity Advisory Practice uses Visa Consulting and Analytics’ network of consultants, data scientists and product experts from around the world. The program offers services such as training in payments cybersecurity best practices and defending against enumeration attacks, according to the release.

Enumeration attacks, in which fraudsters use automated scripts, botnets and other technologies to amplify these card testing attacks, account for $1.1 billion in fraud losses, Visa said last year.

“Cybersecurity is no longer seen as a cost center, but as a vital part of any business’s growth strategy,” Carl Rutstein, global head of advisory services for Visa, said in the release. “By combining the latest advancements in AI technology with the expertise of our consulting and analytics practice, we continue delivering enhanced offerings that help our clients stay competitive in a rapidly evolving threat environment.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote in July about the benefits and challenges of using agentic artificial intelligence in cybersecurity after Google’s “Big Sleep” agent helped detect and stop an exploit in what is said to be an industry first.

“Historically, zero-day vulnerabilities — unknown security flaws in software or hardware — are discovered by adversaries first, exploited quietly, and later disclosed after damage has occurred,” the report said. “Big Sleep reversed that pattern. No alerts, no tip-offs — just AI running autonomously and flagging a high-risk issue before anyone else even knew it existed.”