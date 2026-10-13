Cyber Risks Turn Physical When Hackers Control the Retail Thermostat

Highlights
Cyberattacks on European supermarket refrigeration systems spoiled inventory, disrupted operations and exposed how digital breaches can cause real-world destruction.
Shared technology vendors and connected equipment mean a single vulnerability can trigger cascading losses across retailers, suppliers and distributors.
Spoiled inventory, equipment damage and business interruptions are turning connected infrastructure into a financial liability that companies must price, insure and protect.
An unidentified hacking group, or several of them, wrought havoc across hundreds of European supermarkets this week. The root cause of the fiasco wasn’t stolen customer data. It was temperature control access.
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B2B, B2B Payments, Connected Economy, Cybersecurity, fraud, grocery, Hackers, News, PYMNTS News, Retail, Security, software, Technology