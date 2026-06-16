Ent Gets $100 Million in Seed Funding for Workplace Security Company

Cybersecurity company Ent has emerged from stealth with $100 million in seed funding.

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In announcing the financing Tuesday (June 16), Ent said its approach to cybersecurity is based on the belief that artificial intelligence (AI) “compresses the time between compromise and impact,” which means “prevention must once again become the primary objective of security.”

The company says its platform helps businesses understand and intervene in risky actions by both humans and AI agents “before they become incidents.”

Ent Co-Founder and CEO Elias Manousos argued that security has been “in a reactive loop” for more than a decade, with AI-powered attacks requiring a new approach.

“AI is changing both how people work and how quickly attackers can act. What once took days now happens in seconds,” he said.

“By the time traditional security systems detect a problem, it is too late. We believe the future of security lies in understanding intent in real time across people and AI agents and stopping risk before it becomes an incident.”

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Ent says its team includes engineers and security operators with “deep enterprise experience,” advised by former cybersecurity executives from the likes of Google, Aetna, MassMutual and Microsoft, as well as a former NSA director.

The release added that the new funding will help Ent with its engineering and go-to-market hiring, while also funding its AI governance, threat prevention, security integrations and multimodal endpoint intelligence efforts.

In other cybersecurity news, PYMNTS wrote recently about the way artificial intelligence has made it easier for criminals to commit identity fraud and build phony credit profiles.

“A synthetic borrower in 2026 may arrive with a convincing driver’s license generated by image models, employment verification supported by AI-written HR correspondence, and a live onboarding video featuring a deepfake face synchronized with cloned speech patterns,” that report said. “Some fraud operations are reportedly generating entire digital footprints.”

For example, PYMNTS Intelligence research found that fraud targeting credit unions now occurs across the full member life cycle. That means credit unions now need to defend every interaction point rather than a single stage, with 77% saying they’ve experienced unauthorized network access in the past year.

And while bank tellers are trained to look for suspicious behavior, AI systems trained on large datasets can now generate borrowers designed specifically to avoid those signals.

“If a human can do it, we are now at a stage where the machines can do it in plausible ways,” Adam Hiatt, vice president of fraud strategy at Spreedly, said. “It’s an arms race.”