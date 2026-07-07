Gift Card Loophole Gives Hackers a New Way to Cash Out
Every artificial intelligence (AI) platform that stores a payment method and adds a gifting feature has created a new monetization surface for account takeover fraud. Claude users are discovering gift subscriptions they never bought showing up as charges on their credit cards, The Guardian reported in May. Attackers did not breach Anthropic’s systems. They exploited a gap between how the platform verifies gift purchases and how it verifies account changes.