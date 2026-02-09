Visa Says Cybersecurity Decides Who Wins Digital Commerce

Highlights
As fraud and attacks scale, treating security as merely defensive or an IT subsidiary leaves companies exposed; embedded security enables safe growth, preserves trust, and directly protects business performance.
Modern threats exploit identities, APIs, third parties and ecosystems beyond company perimeters, making trust, speed of response and identity-centric, ecosystem-wide security critical to staying competitive.
When built early and paired with human judgment, AI-driven detection and shared intelligence reduce losses, accelerate innovation, level the playing field for smaller players and turn resilience into a product feature.
Jeremiah Dewey is head of cyber solutions at Visa, where he is responsible for a portfolio of existing capabilities and development of new products in the cyber domain.