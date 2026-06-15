Faster Payments Give AR Teams Less Time to Be Wrong

Highlights
Faster payment rails are shrinking the window for accounts receivable teams to catch errors, making post-settlement recovery impractical.
Firms that integrate bank account verification into payment workflows are reducing operational friction as much as fraud exposure.
The biggest risk for many finance teams is no longer fraudulent transactions alone but the inability to resolve payment problems before cash flow is disrupted.
For decades, accounts receivable has operated on the assumption that there would be time to fix mistakes after money moved. But as instant and near-instant payment capabilities become more common, that assumption is breaking down.