Real-Time Rails Put Bank Data to the Test

Highlights
Data alone is no longer a competitive edge — banks that can act on data in real time, within each transaction, will outperform those stuck in reactive models.
Siloed systems across payment rails prevent unified intelligence; winning institutions will deploy AI-driven, cross-rail platforms that embed decision-making directly into workflows.
As real-time payments become standard, consistent, reliable outcomes will define customer value and competitive advantage.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Volante Tech’s Deepak Gupta
Deepak Gupta is chief product, engineering and delivery officer at Volante Technologies.
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