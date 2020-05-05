Debt

US Treasury Eyes Borrowing Almost $3 Trillion In Second Quarter

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The U.S. Treasury will borrow near $3 trillion for coronavirus

To fight the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government said it is planning to borrow $2.99 trillion in the second quarter this year, a record number, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That amount is over five times as much as the country borrowed at the height of the Great Recession in 2008.

The the total debt for this fiscal year will be $4.5 trillion. By comparison, last year, the government borrowed $1.28 trillion.

Since the pandemic began in full in mid-March, the government has allotted around $3.6 trillion for efforts to stem the tide of the virus and help businesses and various sectors of the economy. That funding included aid for hospitals, small businesses, more testing, unemployment boosts, and direct payments to millions of people all over the country. All the while, tax revenue is sinking due to the millions of layoffs as much of the economy remains shut down all over the country.

And there will likely be more spending to further aid various parts of the economy, driving the overall bill higher.

All in all, the Congressional Budget Office projected a 12 percent shrinkage of the economy in Q2. The jobless rate will likely sit at around 14 percent, which will lead to a $3.7 trillion budget gap by the end of the year. The CBO, which is nonpartisan, predicted an 18 percent GDP deficit, which would constitute the highest amount since World War II ended.

However, none of this has deterred the markets much yet, as borrowing costs show that there’s still plenty of room for the government to borrow. The global demand for Treasuries has outpaced the concerns about deficits, making the yields on 10-year Treasury stay at record lows. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 0.629 percent Monday (May 4), down from 2.485 percent a year ago.

Conservative lawmakers have pointed to the swiftly increasing debt as a reason to slow down before making more major financial moves, however.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
4.6K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

3.0K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
2.6K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Meet 2020’s Newest Influencers Meet 2020’s Newest Influencers
2.2K
Coronavirus

Meet 2020’s Newest Influencers

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
1.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
1.8K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

tech startup tech startup
1.8K
Startups

Tech Startups Trade Lofty Valuations For Funding

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
1.7K
Loans

Texas Hotel Group To Give Back $70M In PPP Loans

May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic, May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic,
1.7K
Coronavirus

May Holiday Draws Out 50 Million Chinese Tourists

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
1.6K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
1.6K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Ransomware payments increased in amounts Ransomware payments increased in amounts
1.6K
B2B Payments

Corporate Ransomware Payments Up In Remote Working Environment

Banks, Payment Networks Speculate About Recovery Banks, Payment Networks Speculate About Recovery
1.5K
Banking

‘Green Shoots’ Or Scorched Earth: What We’ve Learned From Banks And Payment Networks’ Latest Earnings Calls

uber, revenue, profits, losses, EBITDA, impairment charge, rideshare, coronavirus uber, revenue, profits, losses, EBITDA, impairment charge, rideshare, coronavirus
1.5K
Legal

US Judge: Uber Can Be Sued For Allegedly Forcing Out Rival

Today in Payments Today in Payments
1.4K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake