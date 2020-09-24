In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Volante Technologies Inc. is collaborating with Goldman Sachs Bank USA on digital transaction banking, while Sezzle has created a partnership with digital financial services company Ally Lending. Plus, FIS has partnered with The Clearing House (TCH) on real-time payments (RTP).

Cloud Payment Processor Volante Teams With Goldman Sachs On Digital Transaction Banking

Volante Technologies Inc. is working with Goldman Sachs Bank USA to offer the payments platform for the financial institution’s digital transaction service. The Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking Platform was designed to offer safe and simple access for business customers. The application programming interface (API)-enabled technology also provides liquidity supervision, analytics, payments and virtual accounts.

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

Sezzle has formed a partnership with digital financial services company Ally Lending. The collaboration will let Sezzle provide more long-term loans. Sezzle, which was established in 2016, lets shoppers make four payments in equal amounts without interest over six weeks. The company says it has over 1 million active clients and 10,000 retailers in partnership with its services.

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

FIS has teamed with The Clearing House (TCH) to offer immediate settlements to small and mid-sized banks and credit unions (CUs) and their clients. The financial software firm offers a managed platform service for financial institutions to expediently and cost-effectively link up with the RTP network, the real-time payments infrastructure from The Clearing House.

Digital Mortgage Startup Blend Expands Into Consumer Banking

Home loan tech upstart Blend has announced its expansion into consumer banking to encompass credit cards and personal loans. Blend’s venture into the area comes on the heels of a Canapi Ventures-led $75 million Series F round, which had brought the firm’s worth to almost $1.7 billion.