Digital-First Banking

Today In Digital-First Banking: Volante Collaborates With Goldman Sachs Bank USA; Sezzle Forms Partnership With Ally Lending

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Digital-First Banking: Volante Collaborates With Goldman Sachs Bank USA; Sezzle Forms Partnership With Ally Lending

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Volante Technologies Inc. is collaborating with Goldman Sachs Bank USA on digital transaction banking, while Sezzle has created a partnership with digital financial services company Ally Lending. Plus, FIS has partnered with The Clearing House (TCH) on real-time payments (RTP).

Cloud Payment Processor Volante Teams With Goldman Sachs On Digital Transaction Banking

Volante Technologies Inc. is working with Goldman Sachs Bank USA to offer the payments platform for the financial institution’s digital transaction service. The Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking Platform was designed to offer safe and simple access for business customers. The application programming interface (API)-enabled technology also provides liquidity supervision, analytics, payments and virtual accounts.

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

Sezzle has formed a partnership with digital financial services company Ally Lending. The collaboration will let Sezzle provide more long-term loans. Sezzle, which was established in 2016, lets shoppers make four payments in equal amounts without interest over six weeks. The company says it has over 1 million active clients and 10,000 retailers in partnership with its services.

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

FIS has teamed with The Clearing House (TCH) to offer immediate settlements to small and mid-sized banks and credit unions (CUs) and their clients. The financial software firm offers a managed platform service for financial institutions to expediently and cost-effectively link up with the RTP network, the real-time payments infrastructure from The Clearing House.

Digital Mortgage Startup Blend Expands Into Consumer Banking

Home loan tech upstart Blend has announced its expansion into consumer banking to encompass credit cards and personal loans. Blend’s venture into the area comes on the heels of a Canapi Ventures-led $75 million Series F round, which had brought the firm’s worth to almost $1.7 billion.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS TV OCTOBER SERIES: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – B2B PAYMENTS 2021 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border.

Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Chinese flag
2.4K
International

Big Tech, Payments Firms May Be Targets Of China's 'Blacklist'

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

HSBC To Staff: Stay Off Bank’s Social Media Accounts
2.1K
Security & Fraud

HSBC To Staff: Stay Off Bank’s Social Media Accounts

2.1K
Smarter Payments

Report: Hanging Up The Phone On Mobile Remittance Fraud

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs
2.0K
Today In Data

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs

2.0K
B2B Payments

B2B Payments Digital Shift: Carding The ‘Uncardable’ Corporate Spend

Bitcoin Daily: US Looks To Confiscate Almost $400M In OneCoin Case
1.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: US National Banks To Hold Reserve Currencies For Stablecoins; Stripe To Pay Massachusetts $120K In PlexCoin ICO Role

1.9K
Cloud Banking

Fidor: How Cloud-Based Banking Helps With Compliance

eCommerce credit card dispute
1.9K
Security & Fraud

EMV 3DS: Why 2020 Is Different

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
1.8K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

GameStop
1.8K
Retail

GameStop's Top Investor Sees Epic Battle With Amazon

1.8K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

1.7K
Retail

Retailers Face Supply/Demand Shortfalls This Holiday Season

On-Demand Book Printing
1.7K
Retail

Demand For Books Surprisingly Outstrips Supply During Pandemic

Mulan Shows Disney+ eCommerce Potential
1.7K
Retail

Mulan’s Big Win Shows Disney+ Has Potential As An eCommerce Ecosystem