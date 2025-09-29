Bank of America Puts AI in the Treasurer’s Pocket With CashPro Upgrade

Highlights
Bank of America has embedded Capital Markets Insights into the CashPro App, using AI to automate manual tasks and provide CFOs and treasurers with real-time decision support.
The app integrates data that previously required phone calls and emails to collect and synthesize, delivering secure, personalized insights, from daily cash positions to FX volatility and security benchmarks.
Treasurers’ roles are shifting from transactional to strategic, with AI-powered insights helping them guide growth, manage risk and influence enterprise-level decisions.
