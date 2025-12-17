Data Partners Emerge as the Unsung Heroes of Digital Identity

Highlights
Trulioo treats data partners and data itself as the unsung heroes powering dynamic, secure verification at scale.
Its identity platform ingests vast volumes of public and private data to guide real-time decisions while abstracting complexity away from customers.
Compliance, privacy engineering and a roadmap centered on agentic commerce strengthen Trulioo’s role as a trusted source of identity and business insight.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments: Trulioo’s Hal Lonas
Hal Lonas is the chief technology officer of Trulioo, which provides identity verification assurance and fosters trust in the global digital economy.
See More In: Cybersecurity, Featured News, fraud, identity verification, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, Security, trulioo, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: The Unsung Hero 2025