Digital Onboarding

HSBC Enlists Biometrics Provider Mitek For International Onboarding App

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Multinational bank HSBC has selected Mitek to provide biometric identification services for U.S. premier checking account customers, according to a report from Biometric Update.

Mitek will be helping with the latest version of HSBC's international client onboarding app.

With Mitek Mobile Verify, the account onboarding process for HSBC will be streamlined and automated, the report stated. That process used to require a video chat with a HSBC representative alongside an electronic signature, but now it will be made easier, with users able to upload a selfie to prove their identity. And, the identity documents needed can be provided at the time of the digital signing.

By being fully digital and remote, the process takes less time. The application turnaround can be done in two days, as opposed to weeks as it had been before, according to the report.

Mitek reported its best-ever earnings in a third quarter report last month. The deal with HSBC was touched on briefly in a first quarter report, although no details were explicitly given, according to Biometric Update.

Authentication, and the prevention of fraud, have become especially important in a time when the world is using the internet for many daily needs due to the pandemic. Fraudsters, seeing the confusion and disarray of the crisis, have pounced, making off with some $100 million from customers across the country, PYMNTS reported.

Mitek Chief Technology Officer Stephen Ritter told PYMNTS in the same report that the attacks usually start out as regular phishing, with dangerous links leading to malware installed on customers' electronic devices that can lead to the theft of personal information and funding. The links often look legitimate, he said, sometimes offering unemployment benefit tips or protective gear sales.

Protection methods complicate things too, he added, as the pandemic's preferred no-contact payment methods give fraudsters easy ways to hide.

Instead, he said the focus should be on low-friction approaches, in which users could show government ID documents to verify identities, rather than clicking links over and over.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Faster Payments

Smaller Treasury Banks Step Up As Corporates Push For Instant Payments

2.8K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

2.5K
Restaurant innovation

Teriyaki Madness CEO On Taking The Madness Out Of Online Ordering

2.4K
Economy

Hilton To Permanently Close Its Hotel In New York City's Times Square

Rethinking Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments
2.3K
B2B Payments

Rethinking The Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments

Airbnb
2.2K
IPO

Airbnb Rejects Blank-Check Offer To Go Public

2.2K
B2B Payments

Building A Touchless Buying Experience In Corporates' Mad-Dash For Hand Sanitizer

PropertyGuru Eyes Expansion With New VC Round
2.1K
Investments

PropertyGuru Eyes Further Expansion Into Vietnam, Malaysia With New VC

2.1K
Payments Innovation

How Merchants Are Navigating Digital’s ‘Second Shift’

Germany's Parliament Announces Plans To Investigate Wirecard
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Germany's Parliament Announces Plans To Investigate Wirecard 

Macy's
2.0K
Retail

Macy’s Earnings Preview: Watch The Digital Shift

Global Trust Meets Instant Money
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Authenticating Consumers And Preventing Fraud In An Age Of Distraction

IPO
2.0K
IPO

FinTech Payment Firm Nuvei Files IPO In Canada

Fueling Retail Innovation With Digital Tech
2.0K
Today In Data

Fueling Innovation In Retail And Commerce With Digital Technologies

How Financial Crime Is Being Thwarted By AI, ML
2.0K
Security & Fraud

How Financial Crime Is Being Thwarted By AI, ML