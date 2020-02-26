Digital Payments

Finablr’s BayanPay Awarded Payments License From Saudi Authority

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Finablr’s BayanPay Gets Saudi Payments License

Finablr, a Saudi Arabia-based global platform for payments and foreign exchange solutions, has announced that its network brand, BayanPay, has been awarded a license to provide payment services by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA).

BayanPay will offer digital wallets, eCommerce and SMB payments gateway solutions in Saudi Arabia.

With BayanPay, Finablr is striving to augment its portfolio of digital services and to provide consumers and businesses across Saudi Arabia with domestic and international payments.

“Saudi Arabia is a fast-evolving market in the payments space with the right infrastructure readiness and a conducive regulatory framework,” said Promoth Manghat, group chief executive officer of Finablr. “Through BayanPay, Finablr will support the Kingdom’s strategic objectives of becoming a cashless society, one of the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030. We look forward to supporting SAMA in pursuit of their vision to promote innovation in the financial sector as we work toward shaping the future of the digital payments landscape within the Kingdom.”

BayanPay has an extensive suite of portfolio solutions, including BayanPay Business and BayanPay Wallet. The business product is a digital payments gateway and services aggregator for B2B, B2C and B2G businesses in Saudi Arabia. The wallet product is powered by Finablr’s technology, giving Saudi Arabia-based customers the ability to make domestic and cross-border payments.

“Finablr’s experience, expertise and global network, underpinned by its technology leadership, will enable BayanPay to take the next step in becoming a leading player in Saudi Arabia’s digital payments space. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, our digital solutions support the development and diversification of the economy by enhancing payment efficiencies for consumers, businesses and the government,” said Fahad Al Fawaz, chairman and founder of BayanPay.

“Convenience, reliability and a seamless experience are among the many benefits our digital payments ecosystem will provide to customers. We thank SAMA, our partners and well-wishers for their continued support in our endeavor to facilitate the evolution of a vibrant digital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia,” said Fawaz.

BayanPay was founded in Riyadh in 2018. Finablr, founded in 2018, acquired a majority stake in BayanPay during the first half of 2019 for $30 million.

In May, Finablr officially launched on the London Stock Exchange.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
4.1K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.4K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
3.0K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.9K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.6K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.5K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.4K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.3K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

2.3K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.3K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection