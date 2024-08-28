Beyond the Form Factor: The Story of Digital Wallets Is Still Unwritten

There have been some significant milestones so far in the development of the digital wallet. Its early days track back to 2003 with the debut of Alipay in China, with Africa’s M-Pesa following in 2007. In 2011, Google Wallet was introduced, allowing users to store card information and make payments using their phones. Starbucks followed that with its mobile app the same year, adding order-ahead mobile order and pay to it in 2015.

More than two decades later, the digital wallet is now hitting its stride. The June 2024 report “Digital Wallets: Beyond The Transaction,” produced with Google Wallet, shows that digital wallets are gaining traction globally, with over 70% of consumers in the surveyed markets (Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S.) using them.

While the primary use remains payments and financial transactions, there’s a growing trend, particularly among Generation Z, to utilize digital wallets for storing and using non-financial credentials like IDs, access passes and loyalty cards. However, barriers like internet connectivity issues and skepticism toward fully embracing digital wallets persist, indicating room for growth and improvement. In short, the story of digital wallets is still being written.

The current chapter has been dominated by a surprising increase — as detailed in the report but also reinforced by anecdotal evidence — in alternative payments within wallets, as well as non-transactional usage. A recent panel led by PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster discussed the potential behind present and future use cases of digital wallets, which are rapidly evolving from simple payments form factors to comprehensive lifestyle management platforms.

Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet, emphasized that digital wallets are about “flexibility” and “freedom,” enabling users to leave home without physical wallets while still accessing essential credentials and services.

“We’re talking about convenience and safety, but ultimately this is about driving value to the user,” she told Webster.

One particularly interesting development in digital wallet technology is the growing prominence of QR codes, especially in markets where NFC technology is not universally available. Cheng highlighted Brazil as a prime example, where QR codes have become a common method for making payments through digital wallets.

“Brazil’s really leading the adoption of digital wallets in that country. And we’re seeing a huge adoption rate going up to about 85% right now of adoption of digital wallets,” Cheng said. She added that QR codes are “right there at the point of sale, the POS systems in Brazil. So you have the optionality of how you’re able to pay.”

Is Transit The Killer App?

This flexibility in payment methods has been crucial in driving adoption in markets with diverse technological infrastructures. It also demonstrates how digital wallet providers are adapting their solutions to meet the specific needs of different regions. For example, transit has emerged as a key use case for digital wallets, with the potential to drive broader adoption. Cheng emphasized the importance of transit in driving digital wallet usage, noting that it has surged since the pandemic.

She outlined two main approaches to transit ticketing in digital wallets. In the open loop model, consumers use the credit cards or debit cards already stored in their digital wallet, tap through the terminals and go through. The closed loop option is akin to showing the conductor a QR code after boarding a train.

Cheng highlighted the convenience factor of digital wallets in transit: “The ability to just simply top it up, so you’re not necessarily having to go to a physical machine and put dollars into your ticket, is a huge convenience for users as they continue to grow and as they adopt digital wallets going forward,” she said.

Nils Zeino-Mahmalat, managing director of German transit authority VDV, provided insights into how digital wallets are being integrated into public transportation systems in Germany. He explained that many transit operators have their own smartphone apps, which commuters primarily use for timetable information and real-time updates. Ticketing functionality has been added to these apps, and now the focus is on integrating wallet capabilities to reach users who don’t use dedicated transit apps.

However, obstacles remain. Zeino-Mahmalat highlighted fraud as a significant concern, specifically fraudsters copying digital tickets or even paper tickets.

To address this, VDV has developed a technology called “Motics” (mobile ticketing crypto service) to provide copy protection for digital tickets. According to VDV, “Motics establishes a connection between the existing security systems of eTicket Deutschland and the passenger’s smartphone. It has several stages of development so that tickets can be protected against copying and tampering via NFC, Bluetooth or optically as a barcode.

In the first stage, the VDV barcode is protected against copying by a dynamic security element. This could be a time stamp that is renewed every few seconds. If the ticket is then copied and sent, the dynamic element stops and is no longer updated. Copied tickets are therefore immediately detected by the control system,” VDV said.

Cheng acknowledged the fraud concern.

“I think fraud is actually a huge concern for a lot of transit operators,” she said.

Cheng also emphasized the importance of meeting users where they are: “This next generation pushing us to say digital first … I think in enabling that as a platform for transit is going to be a key part of this adoption curve that we’re on.”

Regional Factors

The panel discussion revealed that digital wallet adoption and usage patterns vary significantly across countries due to a combination of technological, cultural and regulatory factors, as noted earlier with Brazil and QR codes. Webster and Cheng noted that Brazil has also recently introduced Pix as another form of payment within digital wallets, further boosting usage.

Germany, on the other hand, presents a different picture. Zeino-Mahmalat explained that Germany remains relatively cash-centric, with many transit users still preferring paper tickets. He also highlighted how regulatory constraints can impact adoption: “In Germany, the prices for travel, public transport are regulated by the state. So there is very limited space where you can say: ‘People buying paper tickets have to pay more.’ It’s not allowed by law.”

Future Use Cases for Digital Wallets

Looking ahead, the panelists envisioned a future where digital wallets become even more integrated into daily life, offering enhanced personalization and convenience.

Jack Philbin, CEO of mobile marketing agency Vibes, painted a picture of the near future where digital wallets could revolutionize travel experiences.

“If you have an airplane boarding pass, and you go through security … Why not then include an offer for someone and a discount or incentive to shop at a specific brand or retailer in that airport while they wait?” he said.

Philbin also highlighted the potential for digital wallets to bridge the gap between online and offline experiences: “The wallet is a great destination for literally activating media. And so closed-loop attribution for the physical world purchase is just a massive, a massive category.”

Cheng emphasized the importance of personalization in future digital wallet experiences: “I want more personalization, right? Make it easier for me to remember, oh, I do have that offer.” She envisioned a future where digital wallets could seamlessly integrate various aspects of a user’s life, from daily commutes to international travel.

The evolution of and the future of digital wallets appears to be one of increased integration, personalization and utility. As these tools continue to evolve, they are poised to become an even more central part of how consumers interact with the world manage it and engage with brands and services.

As stated in the “Beyond The Transaction” report: “Once consumers have stored credentials and used a digital wallet — to verify their identities or present credentials to access events or programs, among other uses — data shows they are by and large satisfied with the convenience and ease of use of the technology and will continue to engage. The ripple effects are beginning to surface, especially among young consumers. Some members of Gen Z are moving on from physical wallets entirely, and the majority of these young consumers do not carry physical wallets all the time.