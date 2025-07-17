Blue Remit and TerraPay Partner to Facilitate Global Remittances

Blue Remit and TerraPay have partnered to create a remittance experience that they said is faster, more transparent and compliant.

This collaboration enables real-time payouts to bank accounts, mobile wallets and cards globally, they said in a Monday (July 14) press release.

The solution is enabled by the integration of the digital-first platform of Blue Remit, which is the digital remittance subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, and the interoperable infrastructure of TerraPay, which is a global money movement company, according to the release.

“Expanding the accessibility and performance of our remittance corridors is at the heart of Blue Remit’s growth strategy,” Blue Remit CEO Rashed A. Al Ansari said in the release.

Ani Sane, co-founder and chief business officer at TerraPay, said in the release that the partnership with Blue Remit allows TerraPay to extend its global money movement capabilities to a broader customer base, “ensuring fast, transparent and compliant remittances.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence and TerraPay collaboration “Global Money Movement: U.S. Edition” found that digital wallets are beginning to reshape international money movement.

The report found that 63% of U.S. consumers and 48% of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) who make cross-border payments do so using digital wallets.

Sane wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “The Innovation Mindset: How to Achieve It in 2025” that digital wallets have “fundamentally altered the financial landscape, bringing millions of unbanked and underbanked into the formal financial system.”

“They have proved to be especially important for instant small-value cross-border transfers,” Sane added.

In another recently announced partnership, TerraPay said in May that it teamed up with Wave Mobile Money to enhance cross-border remittance services in West Africa by allowing Malians to receive money from family and friends abroad directly into their Wave mobile wallets.

At the launch of this collaboration, TerraPay’s global payment network facilitated remittance flows from multiple money transfer operators in the United States, Canada and Europe to Mali.

In April, TerraPay and PayPal teamed up to promote cross-border payments in the Middle East and Africa. This partnership is designed to speed cross-border money movement while making payments more accessible by connecting banks, mobile wallets and financial institutions.