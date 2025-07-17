Cash App Debuts iPhone Tap to Pay for Business Sellers

Cash App says its business sellers now have a new way to accept contactless payments.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company on Tuesday (July 15) announced the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone for Cash App Business sellers, letting them accept contactless payments directly on their iPhone using the Cash App iOS app, including from customers who don’t have Cash App.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone opens up sellers to businesses outside the Cash App community, to the growing share of customers who use contactless debit or credit card, or a mobile wallet,” Owen Jennings, head of business at Cash App parent Block, said in a news release.

“It’s a powerful way to ensure micro and nano sellers never miss a sale. We’re meeting them where they are — distributing Square’s industry leading tools to a new generation of smaller, next-gen sellers, natively within Cash App.”

The release added that Tap to Pay on iPhone is the most requested feature from Cash App Business customers. Early beta testing found that sellers offering this feature saw a 35% uptick in inbound purchase volume from their customers compared to similar merchants who did not use the service.

“As Tap to Pay on iPhone becomes a growing industry standard, Cash App is delivering this experience natively within its ecosystem,” the release added.

“Sellers can now accept contactless payments including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets from customers outside of Cash App, without downloading additional apps or buying card readers.”

The new offering comes at a time when seamless transactions have shifted from being a novelty to necessity for consumers and merchants, as PYMNTS wrote last month. As the contactless economy continues to flourish, shoppers now expect their digital purchases to be smooth and hassle-free.

“It’s not just about looking into the future anymore. This is about offering solutions that consumers expect today,” Julie Malikayil, senior manager, payments products at Discover® Network, told PYMNTS.

Contactless transactions, backed by innovations like mobile wallets, tap-on-mobile and open-loop transit payments, are becoming the expected go-to payment method. For younger shoppers raised on smartphones and accustomed to digital convenience, the ability to pay anytime, anywhere with a one tap is now expected.

“If you don’t support contactless, you may be missing out on business,” Malikayil said. “Technology is moving faster than [businesses] can keep up with.”