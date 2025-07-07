Payment Friction Taps the Brakes on Digital Growth in Brazil

Highlights
Thirty-two percent of Brazilian shoppers manually enter payment information for online purchases, significantly higher than the global average.
Nearly all Brazilian consumers experience payment friction, with processing errors and declined payments being the most common issues.
Merchants can reduce friction and drive growth by focusing on data security and building trust to promote the use of stored payment credentials.
Brazil has become a global leader in mobile shopping adoption, with its consumers consistently demonstrating high engagement in digital commerce activities. The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil edition, commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and researched by PYMNTS Intelligence, reveals that 61% of Brazilian consumers used a mobile phone for their latest retail purchase, whether online or in-store.
