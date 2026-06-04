Every Instant Payout Is a New Customer Waiting to Happen

Financial institutions have long treated disbursements as back-office logistics. Move the money, book the revenue and support the commercial client. However, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Banking Both Sides: Instant Payouts Turn Receivers Into Customers” challenges that framing. The recipients of those payments may be just as valuable as the businesses sending them.

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A bank already serving a commercial customer has direct visibility into who gets paid, how often and how much. Whether that’s a landlord collecting rent, a gig worker receiving wages or a supplier awaiting settlement. The bank is already at the center of the transaction. The question is whether it stays a pipe dream or becomes a relationship.

The timing favors action. Real-time payment infrastructure keeps expanding, and consumers and small businesses expect faster access to their money. That expectation, normalized by peer-to-peer transactions, is now pressing into payroll, property management and commercial disbursements, which are categories where banks already have a foothold.

The Moment of Payment Is Becoming a Moment of Choice

The report found demand for faster access to money across several categories. Among recipients of tips and hospitality-related payments, 65% said they need their money within hours. The same was true for 55% of property-payout recipients. Yet instant payment availability often lags recipient demand, creating a gap between what recipients want and what many organizations provide.

Recipients appear willing to change behavior when speed is on the line.

For banks, the opportunity extends beyond deposits. A recipient who opens an account to receive money instantly may later become a candidate for savings products, credit offerings, debit card usage and other financial services. The initial payment serves as an introduction, while the broader banking relationship develops over time.

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The most attractive opportunities appear in recurring payment categories. Property management stands out because rental income is predictable and often represents a meaningful portion of a recipient’s finances. Payroll and earned wage access programs offer similar advantages through recurring payment flows. Gig economy platforms, meanwhile, connect banks with workers who may not have strong ties to traditional banking providers.

Read the report: Banking Both Sides: Instant Payouts Turn Receivers Into Customers

The report also highlighted supplier and contractor payments as an underdeveloped area. Small business owners, trucking operators and construction subcontractors often face cash flow pressures and place a premium on payment speed. Faster access to money can provide operational value while creating an opening for deeper banking relationships.

The broader implication is that instant payments may reshape how banks think about customer acquisition. Traditional approaches have relied on marketing, branches and digital channels to attract new customers. Disbursement-based acquisition uses an existing commercial relationship to reach recipients at a moment when financial utility is immediate and tangible.

As real-time payment infrastructure continues to expand, the institutions that benefit most will discern that every payout is also a chance to start a relationship.

At PYMNTS Intelligence, we work with businesses to uncover insights that fuel intelligent, data-driven discussions on changing customer expectations, a more connected economy and the strategic shifts necessary to achieve outcomes. With rigorous research methodologies and unwavering commitment to objective quality, we offer trusted data to grow your business. As our partner, you’ll have access to our diverse team of PhDs, researchers, data analysts, number crunchers, subject matter veterans and editorial experts.