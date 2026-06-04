Every Instant Payout Is a New Customer Waiting to Happen

Highlights
Disbursement recipients often prioritize payout speed over loyalty to their existing financial institution.
Property management, payroll and gig economy payments show some of the strongest demand for instant disbursements.
Banks already serving commercial clients may be sitting on a largely untapped source of customer acquisition.
Financial institutions have long treated disbursements as back-office logistics. Move the money, book the revenue and support the commercial client. However, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Banking Both Sides: Instant Payouts Turn Receivers Into Customers” challenges that framing. The recipients of those payments may be just as valuable as the businesses sending them.
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Banks, disbursements, faster payments, Featured News, gig economy, instant payments, News, payroll, PYMNTS News, PYMNTS Study, real time payments, SMBs, wages