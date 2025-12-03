Dollar Tree Wins High-Income Value Shoppers

Highlights
Dollar Tree revenues grew 9.4% year over year to $4.7 billion, with comparable sales up 4.2% in the third quarter.
About 60% of incremental shoppers came from households earning more than $100,000, signaling high-income “trade-in” activity.
Average ticket size increased 4.5% while traffic dipped 0.3%, indicating shoppers are building larger baskets despite fewer trips.
Value-seeking customers at all income levels helped drive gains at Dollar Tree in the third quarter. High earners, with incomes of more than $100,000, were notable drivers of spending at the company’s locations, helping to boost same-store results.