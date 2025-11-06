Embedded Finance Propels Marqeta to Nearly $100 Billion in TPV

Highlights
Marqeta reported $98 billion in total processing volume (up 33% YoY) and $30 million in adjusted EBITDA (up 236%), signaling strong growth and improving profitability.
The company is leveraging embedded finance and program management to expand into new sectors, including SMB loyalty and enterprise B2B markets, positioning itself as a strategic partner beyond simple card issuing.
The TransactPay acquisition is accelerating Marqeta’s international reach, supporting customers’ expansion into Europe and beyond.
Simply staying the course in today’s operating environment takes equal parts resilience and reinvention. That goes double for the FinTech sector, which is still recalibrating from its scale-chasing, zero-interest-rate years.