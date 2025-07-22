Equifax Shares Dip as Weaker Hiring and Tariffs Temper Guidance

Highlights
Equifax’s results were better than previously forecast, buoyed in the second quarter by non-mortgage-related revenue growth.
But management kept forward-looking guidance unchanged on macro uncertainty and headwinds in the mortgage market and labor market.
There’s particular potential with the melding of traditional and alternative data to be used with the Twin Indicators product once mortgage-related activity rebounds.
Equifax’s latest results showed momentum in its non-mortgage businesses, including verification for consumer lending and the government sector.