Expedia Sees Fast-Growing Traffic From Chatbots

Highlights
Expedia is embedding AI across its operations, including personalized recommendations, AI-powered service and new B2B APIs, while exploring agentic AI to automate inventory supply and other tasks.
Traffic from generative AI search is growing quickly and converting into bookings at higher rates, according to CEO Ariane Gorin.
Strong B2B and international performance drove second-quarter growth, helping offset softer U.S. consumer demand and higher cancellation rates.
Expedia Group is embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across its business, using the technology to sharpen personalized travel recommendations, improve customer service and boost operational efficiency.