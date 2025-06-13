Expedia and Accor CEOs: AI to Reinvent the Future of Travel

Highlights
Expedia CEO Ariane Gorin and Accor CEO Sébastien Bazin said AI will fundamentally change hospitality and travel.
Their companies are using AI to automate back-end tasks and enhance customer journeys, from booking to in-trip support.
Both executives emphasized the importance of keeping a human in the loop to preserve personal interaction and help travelers on a trip, especially when things go wrong.
Artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of the travel industry — and the CEOs of two major companies said the transformation is only beginning.
See More In: Accor, AI agents, artificial intelligence, Expedia, GenAI, hospitality, Innovation, News, partnerships, PYMNTS News, Technology, travel