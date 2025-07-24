LVMH H1 Revenue Miss Shows Weakness in Luxury Retail

Highlights
LVMH reported a 4% drop in revenue and a 22% decline in net profit in the first half of 2025, citing currency swings and reduced tourist spending in Asia — especially Japan — as key headwinds.
Fashion and leather goods revenue fell 7% organically. It is LVMH’s largest division.
CFO Cécile Cabanis rejected discounting to drive sales, instead emphasizing efficiency and accessibility through entry-level luxury products like perfumes and small leather goods.
Luxury retailer LVMH on Thursday (July 24) reported a decline in overall business performance in the first half of the year, mainly due to weakness in Asia. Earnings fell 22% from a year ago.