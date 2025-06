Luxury conglomerate LVMH is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools throughout its operations, targeting both operational efficiency and customer retention.

The company is using predictive AI, generative AI and AI agents across supply chain, pricing, product design and marketing, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (June 9).

“Tech is, for me, mandatory to become super-efficient and at the same time keep the spirit and the essence of luxury and offer the best possible luxury experience,” LVMH Group IT and Technology Director Franck Le Maol said in the report.

LVMH brands are using AI tools to summarize previous interactions with customers and help sales advisers generate personalized messages; better understand what customers are searching for on the brands’ websites; adjust prices based on currency fluctuations and other factors; identify and react more quickly to supply chain problems; construct “mood boards” to inspire design teams; and generate copy for eCommerce sites, according to the report.

In addition, LVMH has a companywide generative AI agent called MaIA that is handling more than 2 million requests a month from 40,000 employees, per the report.

To power its AI tools, LVMH built a central data platform in collaboration with Google over the past four years, according to the report.

“We see AI and agentic AI as the difference-maker for consumer businesses to weather the storm,” Carrie Tharp, vice president of global solutions and industries at Google Cloud, said in the report.

It was reported in May that LVMH told investors and analysts that demand for its luxury goods remains soft due to weaker consumer confidence in China and other markets.

When reporting its first quarter results in April, the luxury conglomerate said it saw a 2% drop in revenue year over year as fashion and leather goods declined by 4%.

The company said at the time that it would focus on managing through current macroeconomic uncertainties and putting together mitigation plans while closely monitoring demand across geographies.

