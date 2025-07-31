Mastercard Q2 Revenue Jumps 17% as Demand for AI and Cybersecurity Grows

Highlights
Mastercard is transitioning from a traditional payment processor to a data-driven technology platform, focusing on interoperability, digital identity and agentic AI.
Mastercard’s value-added services — like cybersecurity, fraud prevention and digital authentication — grew revenue by 23% in Q2.
Mastercard is investing in “multi-rail” capabilities and positioning itself as an “interoperability layer,” while tools like Agent Pay signal a push into AI-powered, autonomous payments.
As global payments evolve, the companies and global networks supporting the landscape are evolving in turn.