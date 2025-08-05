Simon Property Keeps Betting on Premium Locations as Retail Occupancies Rise

Highlights
Despite inflation, high interest rates and global volatility, Simon Property Group delivered strong Q2 2025 results, attributing success to disciplined execution, high-quality assets and strategic investments.
Occupancy in Simon’s U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets reached 96%, with rising rents and tenant sales per square foot indicating robust consumer engagement, especially in affluent, tourism-heavy states like Florida, California and Texas.
Simon is embracing hybrid retail models through investments in digital platforms while consolidating ownership of premium urban assets.
In a commercial real estate environment still grappling with inflationary pressures, evolving consumer behavior and global economic uncertainty, observers would be forgiven for embracing prevailing narratives about the death of brick-and-mortar retail.