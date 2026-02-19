Carvana’s Comeback Narrative Tested by Accounting Scrutiny, Profitability Metrics

Highlights
Despite operational gains and infrastructure investments, Carvana’s key challenge is restoring confidence in its financial transparency and complex business structure.
Carvana posted strong Q4 2025 revenue and sales growth, yet investor focus centered on fraud allegations, a lawsuit, and scrutiny of accounting treatments.
Management declined to give detailed Q1 2026 guidance, while insiders sold $170M+ in shares over 90 days, sending the stock down roughly 15%-20% after hours.
Investors were looking for answers during Carvana’s fourth quarter 2025 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 18). And while they didn’t find them, the absence of a clear answer was, for many, answer enough.