Crypto Fueled Robinhood’s Rise. Its Collapse Is Reshaping the Business

Highlights
Robinhood reported a 15% YoY revenue increase to $1.07B, but still missed expectations, partly due to declining user engagement and a sharp 47% drop in crypto trading revenue.
The company is moving away from transaction-driven income toward subscriptions and interest revenue, signaling a transition from a trading app to a broader financial “super app” focused on long-term customer relationships.
New products (AI tools, prediction markets, credit offerings) could drive growth, but face regulatory uncertainty, market dependence, and rising competition from both fintech startups and traditional brokerages.
Can growth disappoint? It sure can. Particularly across the FinTech landscape where the tensions between company ambitions and investor expectations can play out in new and unexpected forms.