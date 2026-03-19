FedEx Earnings Point to a Leaner, More Competitive Logistics Industry

Highlights
FedEx grew revenue and raised guidance, but leadership noted unpredictable headwinds like fuel costs and geopolitical disruptions.
Amazon’s expanding in-house delivery network is tightening competition, while FedEx is investing in digital tools and AI.
Growth across the logistics space now pivots on using existing capacity more efficiently.
In today’s period of global turmoil, the logistics sector is increasingly just trying to get itself, as an industry, from point A to point B, much less the millions of packages shipped each day.