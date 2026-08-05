Marqeta Deal Size Jumps 90% as Enterprise Push Gains Ground

Highlights
Enterprise momentum accelerated as Marqeta said the average size of new deals signed during the quarter increased more than 90% year over year, reflecting a shift toward larger embedded finance programs.
Management said stablecoin-backed cards are emerging from exploratory discussions into active customer demand, particularly for cross-border payouts and multinational banking platforms.
Despite some moderation in specific customer programs, Marqeta said lending and BNPL remain among its fastest-growing businesses.
Marqeta’s second-quarter earnings call Tuesday (Aug. 4) highlighted embedded finance, multinational issuing, stablecoins and commercial payments as the company’s primary strategic growth initiatives, even as overall growth is expected to moderate in the second half.