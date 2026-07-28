PayPal Pushes AI, Digital Identity as Checkout Grows 2%

Highlights
PayPal expects agentic payments and digital identity to become more meaningful contributors beginning in 2028.
The company is targeting at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over two to three years.
Venmo debit card monthly active accounts grew more than 50%, while customers using both Venmo debit and Pay with Venmo generated more than nine times the revenue per active account of P2P-only users.
PayPal’s turnaround hinges on a digital rebuild that includes stabilizing the checkout button consumers know today while preparing for a commerce environment in which artificial intelligence agents, digital identity and financial services could change what that button needs to do.