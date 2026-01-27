Synchrony Says BNPL Lifts Sales Without Hurting Cards

Highlights
Synchrony said Pay Later lifts sales by at least 10% when paired with revolving credit, with repeat usage emerging and no cannibalization of core card programs.
Purchase volume reached a fourth-quarter record $49 billion, led by co-branded cards, while consumer spending held firm across income tiers.
Management said proposed APR caps would shrink credit access for lower-income consumers and pressure merchants, even as Walmart accelerates loan growth.
Synchrony Financial closed 2025 with fourth-quarter purchase volume of $49 billion, a company record and a 3% year-over-year increase, as spending patterns strengthened across most platforms and co-branded cards continued to gain share, as detailed in fourth-quarter results released on Tuesday (Jan. 27).