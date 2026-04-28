UPS Swaps Volume for Value in Sweeping Delivery Reinvention

Highlights
Logistics firms like UPS face slowing demand, rising costs and high customer expectations, squeezing margins and forcing a shift toward efficiency, automation and disciplined pricing.
UPS is prioritizing higher-quality, higher-margin shipments over sheer volume and expanding into profitable segments like healthcare and small-to-medium businesses.
UPS is restructuring operations through facility closures, automation and new digital services, aiming to compete on logistics intelligence and integrated capabilities rather than scale alone.
The logistics industry is moving goods through a fog of contradictions. Demand has cooled, costs are up, and expectations for speed and reliability remain unforgivingly high despite ongoing macro pressures.