Economy

Fed Data: The U.S. Economy Is Reopening, But Not Rebounding

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Reopening? Yes, the U.S. economic reopening is just beginning. But as for a rebound, we’ll have to wait — and it’s anyone’s guess how long. For now, the Federal Reserve Beige Book released on Wednesday (May 27) found that U.S. companies are suffering from a continued overall economic decline.

The Beige Book, in which the Fed surveys businesses about conditions across the country, found that declines continue to be entrenched despite a gradual reopening of at least some U.S. companies. The data reflects findings and commentary from business owners as measured through May 18.

The Beige Book takes commentary from various regional Federal Reserve banks and drills down into what the Fed terms “anecdotal information” to paint a portrait of the economy’s current state.

Overall, verticals such as the hospitality, travel and leisure sectors continue to see a downdraft. For instance, Boston’s hotel industry reported cancellations of conventions and other events that have shaved off 200,000 room-nights.

As for pricing trends, the Fed noted that “pricing pressures varied, but were steady to down modestly on balance. Weak demand weighed on selling prices, with some contacts noting discounting for apparel, hotel rooms and airfare.” However, the report also noted that supply-chain disruptions and strong demand led to higher prices for some grocery items like meat and fresh fruit.

Where might there be some green shoots? The Fed said that in New York — a well- known coronavirus hot spot — the regional economy “continued to contract since the last report, though there were scattered signs of a pickup in early May. Businesses reported widespread layoffs and flat to declining wages, but the vast majority of separations were deemed temporary.”

As for reopening efforts, consider St. Louis, where around half of the firms are closed temporarily but “about one-third expect to open in the next three weeks.” Yet despite the economy’s reboot there, the Fed found that local banks “indicated a sharp increase in delinquencies, primarily in mortgages, credit cards and auto loans, but expect fewer delinquencies in the third quarter.”

Further, according to the Beige Book, “although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity would pick up as businesses reopened, the outlook remained highly uncertain and most contacts were pessimistic about the potential pace of recovery.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.2K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.1K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.9K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.2K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.0K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
3.0K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

OECD flags OECD flags
2.9K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.9K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

2.8K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.8K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.7K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.7K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.6K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.6K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.6K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic