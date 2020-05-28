Economy

Vegas Rolls Dice On Reopening Shuttered Casinos

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Las Vegas

Las Vegas is betting that, with social-distancing restrictions in place, customers will return to its famed casinos.

Nevada’s governor has given the go-ahead for casinos to reopen on June 4. But outside experts warn that the gambling halls could be a bad bet in the fight to beat COVID-19.

The stakes are high for Vegas, whose economy is geared to the leisure and hospitality industry — tourism, shows, restaurants, hotels and the like. Not to mention gambling.

“You look at Las Vegas reopening its casinos,” said former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “Those are the kinds of settings where I think you have more risk, where you have a lot of people crowding together, coming and going in indoor settings for sustained periods of time,” he told CNBC Thursday (May 28).

Not all the casinos in Las Vegas will take the immediate opportunity to reopen. But Caesars Palace, the Belagio, MGM Grand and Wynn Resorts have hopped onboard.

At the same time, most of America has seen the seemingly crowded conditions at places like Lake of the Ozarks as the country began its COVID-19 reopening. Businesses at the Missouri tourism spot, which bills itself as “Midwest’s premier lake resort destination, had to defend against accusations that they were not doing enough to police social distancing.

Gottlieb was responding to a question about such images of crowds this Memorial Day weekend. It’s concerning, he said, if people “are becoming complacent” about social distancing guidelines. “The biggest risk,” he added, is inside businesses.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak argued for reopening Vegas, in part by pointing to data that showed the outbreak is in decline across Nevada. “We continue to see a consistent and sustainable downward trajectory of percentage of positive Covid-19 cases and a decrease in the trend of Covid-19 hospitalizations,” Sisolak said.

Casinos will face the challenge of competing with the online gambling that many consumers have gone to during U.S. shutdowns.

However, not all online gambling sites can harness online payments methods. Those have to be licensed by the states. As a result, the popularity of brick-and-mortar versus online gaming could vary by region.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
4.7K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
4.7K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
4.1K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
3.6K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

3.4K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

digital first banking digital first banking
3.3K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

OECD flags OECD flags
3.2K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

3.1K
Digital-First Banking

FIs Or FinTechs: Who Will Power Banking’s Big Digital Shift?

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy
2.9K
Retail

Tuesday Morning Gears Up For Bankruptcy

2.8K
Credit Unions

Innovating The ATM Beyond Cash

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available
2.8K
Loans

Demand For PPP Loans Evaporates; $150B Still Available

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.8K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

Why The Food Industry Has To Change What It Brings To The Dining Table

eCommerce checkout on phone eCommerce checkout on phone
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Checkout.com Buys Australian Startup Pin Payments

2.5K
Digital Payments

Preparing Merchants For The Coming Mobile Wallet Boost