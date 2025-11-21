Tariff Tally: Growing Costs Become Operational Feature, Not Bug

Highlights
Tariffs are now being viewed as a permanent operating cost, revealing sharp differences in corporate readiness across impacted sectors.
Companies are reshaping supply chains, pricing and product portfolios through geographic diversification, vendor renegotiation and a margin-focused strategy to absorb persistent tariff costs.
Consumers are more deliberate in big-ticket spending, creating sharper demand swings that force firms to fine-tune production and promotional planning.
Tariffs are entering what increasingly feels like a mature phase.