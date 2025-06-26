Consumers Say Merchants Shifting Blame for Higher Prices to Tariffs

Highlights
One in 3 U.S. consumers has received direct notification from retailers that tariffs are contributing to rising prices, showing how trade policy impacts personal expenditures.
Financially vulnerable shoppers and younger generations face a disproportionate impact from tariff-driven price increases on essentials such as food, household goods and personal care products, primarily due to their reliance on more budget-friendly imported items.
Consumer sentiment indicates widespread concern, with nearly half of U.S. shoppers projecting that tariffs will push price increases to double the current inflation rate, signaling significant apprehension about future financial burdens.
Getting married this summer? Know someone who is? A wedding dress will set you back on average $2,100, according to The Knot. While that’s roughly on par with prior years, the stasis may not last, due to the administration’s fluctuating tariff policy against most countries, including China, where around 90% of wedding dresses are made.
See More In: consumer insights, David's Bridal, featured insights, Featured News, inflation, Kelly Cook, News, PYMNTS Intelligence, PYMNTS News, Retail, tariffs