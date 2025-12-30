The Economic Warning Sign Hiding Behind White-Collar Layoffs
White-collar layoffs at firms like McKinsey and Amazon grab headlines for their implications about artificial intelligence and tariff pressures replacing plum jobs. But there’s another canary in the economic coal mine. What PYMNTS Intelligence calls the Labor Economy® — the roughly 60 million warehouse packers, delivery drivers, home health aides, construction workers, groundskeepers, janitors, retail associates and other blue-collar workers who keep America running — is also sending up warning signals.