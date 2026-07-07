Meta Launches New Image Generation Tool for Consumers and Businesses

Meta has begun rolling out an image generation model available in Meta AI.

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Muse Image is the first such model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, the company said in a Tuesday (July 7) press release.

The model understands complex prompts and blends multiple photos into creations that can be downloaded and shared to the user’s chat, story or feed.

It also features suggested prompts designed to spark ideas, the ability to “@ mention” to add photos to creations, and the ability to sketch changes or edits directly on images.

“Muse Image also powers creative experiences on Instagram and WhatsApp, and is coming soon to Facebook, Messenger and for advertisers through Meta Advantage+ creative,” Meta said in the release.

In another Tuesday press release meant for businesses, Meta said Muse Image will start helping power image generation in Meta Advantage+ creative within weeks and will bring smarter reasoning and iterative refinement to Meta’s existing generative AI ad creation tool.

“Early results with Muse Image-powered generation variants show strong promise—advertisers who tested the experience cited higher-quality creative, with photorealism and product integrity standing out,” the company said in the release.

In a Tuesday blog post introducing Muse Image, Meta said the tool can follow instructions faithfully, edit with precision, compose from multiple references, draw on Instagram for social context, provide agentic tool use and integrate with Meta’s Muse Spark.

Meta announced Muse Spark in April, saying that it is the first in a series of new AI models, that it powers the Meta AI app and website, and that it would soon roll out to the company’s social media platforms and AI glasses.

Later in April, during the company’s earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that it had seen a surge in business users employing its AI tools and that the number of conversations these tools were handling had leapt from 1 million a week at the start of the year to 10 million a week by late March.

It was reported in June that after spending $14 billion to bring Alexandr Wang and his Scale AI team into the fold in 2025, Meta is facing pressure to prove it can monetize the resulting AI tools such as Muse Spark.

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