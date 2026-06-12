Meta Reports Outages Across Facebook and Instagram

Several Meta-owned platforms experienced outages Friday morning (June 12).

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Downdetector, which tracks user reports of services that are down or experiencing issues, showed that users reported outages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Meta Vice President of Communications Andy Stone said in a Friday post on social platform X: “We’re aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We’re working on it.”

We’re aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We’re working on it. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 12, 2026

At 11:22 a.m. EDT, Meta’s status and outages page for its business products showed “high disruptions” for Facebook Ads Manager, Meta Business Suite, Messenger API for Instagram, Messenger Platform and WhatsApp Business Platform.

For one of the products within Facebook Ads Manager, Ads Creation and Editing, Meta said in a 9:35 a.m. EDT note: “We are aware that some advertisers may be having trouble creating or editing their ads in Ad Manager. Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

For another product in Facebook Ads Manager, Ads Reporting, the company said at 9:39 a.m. EDT: “We are recovering from an earlier outage that caused some advertisers to have trouble accessing or viewing ads reporting, and services are in the process of being restored.”

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Products in the other categories had similar messages.

According to Downdetector, the number of users reporting problems with Facebook started to rise around 9:21 a.m. EDT, peaked at 122,677 at 9:51 a.m. EDT, and stood at 11,239 at 10:51 a.m. EDT.

The most reported problems were app, login and website. Those problems accounted for 56%, 27% and 9%, respectively, of the problems reported by users.

Downdetector showed that the number of reported problems with Instagram began rising at 9:17 a.m. EDT, reached a high of 10,641 at 9:47 a.m. EDT, and was gauged at 5,617 at 11:02 a.m. EDT.

At Instagram, the most reported problems were app (49%), login (23%) and posting/publishing (19%), according to the site.

Downdetector also showed problems with WhatsApp and problems with Facebook Messenger Friday morning.

Meta said in an earnings presentation released April 29 that the number of registered and logged-in users of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and/or WhatsApp who visited at least one of these products on a given day, a metric the company calls “family daily active people (DAP)” was gauged at 3.56 billion in the first quarter.