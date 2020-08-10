Facebook

PayPal Veteran To Head Up Facebook Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PayPal Veteran To Head Up Facebook Payments

Stephane Kasriel, who has served as a PayPal executive in the past, will lead Facebook Payments, David Marcus, leader of Facebook’s Novi said in a Twitter post.

Marcus also said a new group would be formed to monitor “all things payments/FS” at Facebook.

“No changes @Novi, which I’ll continue to lead directly,” the executive said in the post. Novi, for its part, is described as a “digital wallet changing the way money moves,” according to its Twitter account.

As PYMNTS previously reported, Facebook Pay is a tool to take all of the commerce occurring in Facebook’s marketplace and make it simpler for consumers to pay from within the application in lieu of moving offsite to complete a deal.

The technology that enables this function is a single sign-on functionality similar to Google Pay in which users register their preferred payment information, with the inclusion of mobile wallets, into Facebook Pay. They then can decide to use those previously saved methods on any Facebook property with which they are engaged with commerce.

“What we’ve seen for years is that Facebook was going to be a social selling hub and as of today,” Arnold Goldberg, PayPal’s senior vice president of global merchant products and technology, told PYMNTS in a previous interview. “What that translates into is that one-third of social sales are happening on one of Facebook’s properties.”

Goldberg noted the issue was that payments on the properties was a “wild west of sellers and buyers” and the social media platform required a location to allow for “elegant, trustworthy interactions” that wasn’t yet in existence.

Facebook announced the rollout of Facebook Pay in November 2019. The company said at the time, “People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other.”

“Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected,” the company also noted.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.0K
News

Digital IDs For Online Bowling, Voice Commerce, Apple’s Mobeewave Deal Top This Week’s News

Department of Justice
2.0K
Security & Fraud

US DOJ Charges 14 With $28M In PPP Fraud

Donald Trump met with restaurant executives
1.7K
Economy

Trump Provides Stimulus By Executive Order

TikTok
1.7K
International

TikTok ‘Shocked’ By Trump’s Executive Order

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
1.5K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

1.5K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
1.5K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Microsoft, Facebook Protest Apple Policies
1.5K
Mobile

Microsoft, Facebook Speak Out Over Apple’s Gaming App Policies

1.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Mercari
1.4K
Earnings

Mercari’s Revenues Pop 48 Pct For FY2020, But Losses Also Grow

Trump’s WeChat Ban Could Rock US Consumers
1.4K
Mobile Applications

Trump’s WeChat Ban Poses Potential Threat To Payments Landscape

1.4K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

Past Pandemic Trends and Activities
1.3K
Coronavirus

Cottagecore, Wine Windows And Turning To The Past For Present Comfort

Today in Payments
1.2K
News

Today In Payments: Trump Bans WeChat; Uber Counters Ridesharing Slump With Delivery Double-Up

How TikTok ‘eGirls’ Helped Create A Multi-Million-Dollar Fashion Brand
1.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: Twitter In Talks To Buy TikTok