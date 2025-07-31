Robinhood Rides Crypto Surge, Bitstamp Deal to Nearly $1B Revenue

Highlights
Robinhood reported a 45% YoY revenue increase to $989 million and doubled EPS to $0.42 in Q2 2025, signaling a strategic shift from its retail trading roots toward becoming a diversified financial platform.
$160 million in crypto revenue (up 98% YoY) and $35 billion in trading volume — boosted by the Bitstamp acquisition — show Robinhood’s successful transition to institutional-grade crypto services, including staking and stock tokenization.
The company is investing heavily in infrastructure and services to support institutional credibility and long-term customer value — despite potentially looming regulatory challenges.
Robinhood Markets on Wednesday (July 30) delivered second-quarter 2025 results that reveal a company pivoting sharply from its roots in commission-free retail trading toward a diversified, multilane financial platform.