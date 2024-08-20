Kindle eBooks Now Accessible Through Select Peloton Products

Users of select Peloton products can now read their Kindle books on the screens of those products while exercising.

This new feature is available to Peloton members in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Austria and Germany on their Bike, Bike+, Tread or Tread+, Amazon said in a Tuesday (Aug. 20) press release.

These Peloton members can access their Kindle library through the Entertainment tab at the bottom of the navigation bar of the Peloton product, according to the release.

To make it easy to read while exercising, they can then pick up their book where they left off, enjoy a full-screen reading experience, adjust font sizes and jump between chapters, per the release.

“No more awkwardly holding a book or Kindle e-reader while trying to maintain proper form,” Amazon said in the release. “No more rushing through a workout to get back to your cozy reading corner. With the Kindle reading experience on Peloton, members can simply tap to turn the page, fully immersing themselves in their favorite stories while enjoying their favorite workout.”

This news comes a week after the announcement of another Peloton partnership. The company and Google Fitbit said Aug. 13 that they formed a multi-year, multi-country partnership to promote their fitness-oriented offerings to each other’s customers.

Starting in September, Fitbit Premium members in the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia will have access to Peloton classes, while Fitbit users without a Premium subscription will have access to a select group of those classes.

In addition, Peloton Members will receive special offers on Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices.

While the trend to connected fitness slowed post-COVID, presenting challenges for home-based fitness products and experiences, Peloton management remains optimistic about the sector’s future, PYMNTS reported May 2 when covering the company’s earnings call.

Peloton executives foresee the sector reaching an inflection point and rebounding to stable growth, offering opportunities for greater personalization in member experiences through offerings like virtual coaching.

Moreover, with remote work continuing for many employees, the appeal of at-home fitness remains robust, positioning the company favorably to attract more users moving forward.