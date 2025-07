As fraud threats become more sophisticated and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, financial institutions are under growing pressure to strengthen their defenses.

Those defenses need to go beyond addressing fraudsters and extend to internal misalignment. “Meeting the Mandate to Align Fraud Prevention With Compliance Demands,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration in the Best-in-Class Modern Issuer series, explores how top-performing issuers are breaking down silos between fraud prevention and compliance to build smarter, more coordinated risk strategies. The report reveals insights into what sets these leaders apart, and why alignment is no longer optional.

Inside “Meeting the Mandate to Align Fraud Prevention With Compliance Demands”:

Why many banks still operate fraud and compliance functions in silos, and what’s at stake when they do.

How best-in-class issuers are rethinking internal collaboration to improve security and regulatory readiness.

Which emerging technologies and strategic frameworks are helping institutions align efforts for better efficiency and control.

The report offers executive-level guidance on how to unify two critical yet often disconnected functions. Readers will gain a clearer understanding of the structural, cultural and technological shifts that can help institutions meet today’s risk challenges and, in the process, be better prepared for what’s next. Download now to explore the roadmap to operational resilience.

“Meeting the Mandate to Align Fraud Prevention With Compliance Demands” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration. The report examines how U.S.-based issuers are building the capability to manage fraud while remaining compliant with myriad regulations. It draws on insights from a survey of 451 executives who fill head of payments roles at U.S.-based bank and nonbank card issuers. Comprised of data collected from Dec. 13, 2024, to Jan. 17, 2025, the report offers a window into the strategies, constraints and technology priorities shaping the future of fraud and compliance in the digital era.