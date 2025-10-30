Inside the ‘Perfect Storm’ Disrupting Fraud and Risk Management

Highlights
i2c is reimagining AI-driven fraud defense in payments by doubling down on “agility without volatility” — solutions that adapt fast to fraud tactics without breaking trust, balancing losses, false declines and customer experience in real time.
i2c’s federated learning learns globally, adapts locally, and never touches personal data, proving transparency and protection can coexist.
i2c treats AI as a business engine, not a lab test — driving measurable results through 90-day deployment cycles, tight governance and seamless integration with legacy systems.
In financial services, milliseconds can make or break both transactions and relationships.
Matthew Pearce is vice president of fraud risk management and dispute operations at banking and payments technology company i2c.
See More In: agentic AI, AI, B2B, B2B Payments, B2B Payments 2025: B2B.AI, Digital Payments, Featured News, i2C, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video