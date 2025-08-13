Riskified and HUMAN Partner to Prevent Fraud by AI Shopping Agents

Riskified and HUMAN Security have partnered to help merchants prevent fraud and abuse when dealing with artificial intelligence (AI) shopping agents.

This collaboration brings together HUMAN Security’s HUMAN Sightline featuring AgenticTrust and Riskified’s eCommerce risk management expertise, the companies said in a Wednesday (Aug. 13) press release.

The new tools introduced by Riskified in partnership with HUMAN are designed to help merchants accept legitimate AI-driven purchases, while blocking fraudulent attempts, according to the release.

The tools include AI Agent Approve, which allows merchants and large language model (LLM) buyers to communicate with the Riskified platform and accelerate safe shopping; AI Agent Intelligence, which allows merchants to monitor eCommerce orders originating from AI shopping agents; and AI Agent Policy Builder, which detects programmatic returns abuse, reseller arbitrage and promo abuse, per the release.

“By working with HUMAN and developing new agentic tools and capabilities, we give merchants a way to safely embrace this shift, turning what could be a threat into a new, profitable digital channel,” Riskified Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Assaf Feldman said in the release.

HUMAN Chief Strategy Officer John Searby said in the release: “Together, we enable merchants to approve more legitimate AI-driven orders, reduce false declines and protect margins, setting the standard for how agentic commerce can grow safely and profitably.”

PYMNTS reported in December that agentic AI will reshape retail shopping.

Paul van der Boor, vice president of AI at technology investment firm Prosus, predicted at the time that AI agents would handle one-fifth of all eCommerce tasks within a year and that they will emerge as key players alongside buyers and sellers.

“Buyers will replace scrolling through pages of products with simply telling the AI what they’re looking for,” van der Boor said.

EBay CEO Jamie Iannone said during a February earnings call that agentic AI could create a new channel for online shopping.

The company announced in January that it had begun collaborating with OpenAI’s AI agent, Operator, to direct users to eBay listings.

“This agentic approach to commerce could create an entirely new channel for discovery and shopping online,” Iannone said.