Why the Old Fraud Playbook Is Failing in the Age of AI Commerce

Highlights
As digital commerce becomes more seamless and feature-rich, it expands complexity and grows the fraud attack surface alongside better user experiences.
Traditional, reactive fraud teams and siloed tools can’t keep up with modern complexity, which requires adapting transactions dynamically based on risk.
Fraud orchestration is proving to be a difference maker as fraudsters use AI to scale attacks, making trust something continuously computed.
Watch more: Need to Know With Spreedly’s Adam Hiatt
Adam Hiatt is vice president of fraud strategy at Spreedly, a payments orchestration platform.