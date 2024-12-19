Google to Offer AI-Generated Conversational Answers in Search

Google reportedly plans to add an AI Mode option to its Search page, enabling users to get conversational answers from a Gemini-like chatbot in place of traditional search results.

AI Mode will be accessible via a tab near the top of the search results page, near the existing tabs like All, Images, Videos and Shopping, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 19), citing an unnamed source.

As with its Gemini chatbot, Google’s AI Mode will include links to external websites below its conversational answers, together with a search bar that invites users to ask a follow-up question, according to the report.

A Google spokesperson said in the report: “As our state-of-the-art models continue to advance, there’s a huge opportunity to bring these new capabilities into Search, helping people discover even more of the web.”

This report comes at a time when several companies are adding AI-powered conversational interfaces.

It was reported Dec. 18 that AI search company Perplexity AI closed a $500 million funding round earlier this month and tripled its valuation to $9 billion.

In October, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said the company is serving over 100 million queries per week and aims to boost that figure to 100 million queries every day.

Reddit said Dec. 9 that it launched a test of an AI-powered conversational interface designed to answer questions by providing information and recommendations based on conversations and communities across its social media platform.

When asked a question, Reddit Answers will provide curated summaries of relevant conversations and details, links to related communities and posts, and the ability to ask follow-up questions so that users can go deeper into their search.

In July, OpenAI rolled out prototype AI search features to a small group of users and publishers, saying it would later integrate the best features into ChatGPT.

“Getting answers on the web can take a lot of effort, often requiring multiple attempts to get relevant results,” the company said at the time in a press release. “We believe that by enhancing the conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web, finding what you’re looking for can be faster and easier.”