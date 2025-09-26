Google Tells Supreme Court Changes to App Store Would Cause ‘Irreparable Harm’

Google asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday (Sept. 24) to pause a lower court’s ruling that requires changes to the company’s app store policies, saying the changes would cause “irreparable harm” to Google and its Android ecosystem.

The lower court’s ruling, which was handed down in July in the antitrust case filed by Epic Games, requires the Google Play store to remove its restrictions that prevent developers from setting up their own marketplaces and billing systems, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 25).

That order is set to take effect Oct. 22, according to the report.

Epic spokesperson Natalie Munoz told Bloomberg, per the report: “Google continues to rely on flawed security claims that have been rejected by a jury of Americans and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to protect their control over Android devices. The court’s injunction should go into effect as ordered so consumers and developers can benefit from competition, choices and lower prices.”

When Epic Games sued Google, it argued that the company monopolized how consumers access apps on Android devices and make payments within apps.

After a monthlong trial, a jury found in December 2023 that Google’s app store held a monopoly in the Android app distribution and payments market.

A judge ruled in October 2024 that Google must make several changes to policies that discourage competition with its app store.

The ruling would bar the company from paying developers to exclusively use its app store, bar it from prohibiting developers to tell consumers how to download the app directly, stop it from forcing developers to use its billing features, and require it to let rival app stores have access to its catalog.

Google sought to overturn the ruling but lost an appeal in July.

In its appeal, the company argued that it was unfairly barred from telling a jury it competes with Apple’s App Store and that the case should have been heard by a judge, rather than a jury, because the plaintiff sought to enjoin its conduct.

Google said at the time that it would continue its appeal.

Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president of regulatory affairs, said in July that the ruling “will significantly harm user safety, limit choice, and undermine the innovation that has always been central to the Android ecosystem.”